Country Charm Meets Modern Conveniences: 2245 Skinner Road

Watermark Homes is putting the finishing touches on a must-see property in Arrington, Tennessee. 2245 Skinner Road features nearly 5,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, five full baths and one half-bath.

The home is situated on just over five acres, which leaves plenty of room to develop the land how you want it, perhaps with a pool, barn, chicken coup or other farm amenities. You have many options for how to build out the property to meet your needs and preferences.

Soak in a tranquil countryside setting with rolling hills in the distance while knowing that you’re only five minutes from Arrington and 35 minutes from Nashville. It’s the perfect setting while still being close to attractions, restaurants and amenities.

Once complete, the home will feature white-painted brick for a modern feel and clean finish. The windows will have a black frame to offer some distinction and visual interest. The neutral colors will really make nature’s splendor shine through in the landscaping you select for the home.

And if you want the perfect home with outdoor spaces to relax in, this is the home for you. It comes with an oversized rear covered porch ideal for taking in the views. Work from home from that covered porch with ease thanks to the option of up to 1 gig speed internet. So while the home looks rural, it will have everything you need to live a modern lifestyle.

The home’s volume ceilings give the main living areas a sense of grandeur and offer ample space to entertain. Speaking of entertaining, enjoy the enormous wet bar during gatherings to prevent clogging up the kitchen with traffic from your guests.

Cozy up both outside and inside with two fireplaces. One is in the living room and the other is on the front porch. Watch the sunset on cool fall nights or snuggle up inside by the light of the fire.

It features two bedrooms on the main floor, though you could convert one of them into a second office. The master bedroom is 272 square feet, giving you ample space to get organized and create a Zen experience where you can rest and relax.

The kitchen is glorious with tons of counter space and the amenities you need to entertain, feast and enjoy. Build the home office you’ve always dreamed of with the enormous den. Or allow it to double as your media room so you can go from work to unwinding instantly.

Store your vehicles and toys in the oversized three-car garage. And if that isn’t enough room for storing everything, the property has plenty of land to add a shed or detached garage.

Get access to the best schools in the area. The home is located within the district for Trinity Elementary School, Fred J. Page Middle School and Fred J. Page High School, all rated 9 out of 10 on GreatSchools.

Don’t miss this contemporary home located in Arrington, Tennessee. Schedule a tour with real estate agent Susan Gregory by calling 615-207-5600 today to buy this home with plenty of time to put your finishing touches on it with the builder.