Country Cafe in Fairview Closes

Fairview starts 2024 without one of its mainstay restaurants.

The Country Cafe officially closed on December 31, 2023.

Owned by Roger and Holly Manley, the breakfast-to-dinner spot has been open for over twenty years and the Manleys have officially retired.

In early December, the Manleys were honored by the Fairview Board of Commissioners with a key to the city.

“Roger and Holly were recognized for their amazing generosity and devotion to our city. They have owned the Country Cafe for several years and the Country Cafe has been more than a restaurant for people to go to, it has been a place for friends and families to gather,” the city posted on social media.

Word of the Manleys retirement and closure of the restaurant was shared across social media from loyal patrons and City of Fairview Mayor Lisa Anderson.

As a local cafe, Southern food items found on the menu include fried catfish, fried chicken, and hearty breakfast.

Country Cafe was located at 1710 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, the building is currently for sale.