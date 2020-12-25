Country Artists Share Christmas Memories

7. John Berry

“One of my favorite Christmas memories and traditions is when Robin and I were raising our children, every year on Christmas Eve we would have friends and family over to our farm and we would load up all the kids, kids of all ages, on our haywagon and take them for a hayride, being pulled by our big red tractor. We’d go all around the farm and down the dirt road and back and circle around the old apple orchard with everybody singing and laughing and just having a wonderful time.”

“We will eventually end up on top of the hill in the pasture where some of the dads had gone over ahead of time to build a big bonfire on the hilltop. The kids would all jump off the Haywagon and run to the bonfire and we’d roast marshmallows and make S’moore’s, sing songs, tell stories, and enjoy being together.”

“As the evening would go on, we would all gather around the fire and someone would read the Christmas story to us all out of the Bible. And then we would go around the circle and everyone would have an opportunity to tell what they were grateful for that year. There were so many things. Some of them were those life moments that you never forget, the birth of new little ones, soldiers coming home from war, new jobs, and careers. And there were little accomplishments from glowing smiling children’s faces and hearts that meant so much. It was a special time for all of us. This Christmas we get to help our son and his wife with their sweet newborn daughter begin their own Christmas traditions. I can’t wait to see where this story goes…”