Country Artists Candidly Share About Their Mental Health Struggles in New Video Series

NASHVILLE, TN (May 31, 2022) – ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music®, announced today the official launch of its short-form original digital series ACM Lifting Lives Presents The Check-In, with the first two episodes featuring Lindsay Ell and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne available to watch now here.

“Music saved my life, time and time again,” Osborne said in his Check-In, which Ell echoed in her Check-In: “I think music is so powerful and is such a beautiful healing thing for mental health.”

In each episode, artists candidly delve deep into their own mental health experiences and challenges over the recent few years, while sharing how music has played a crucial role in their healing process. Future conversations will feature Jimmie Allen, Chase Bryant, Brett Eldredge, Michael Ray, Caitlyn Smith, and more to come.

The ongoing series, which has already been embraced across the industry and received recognition from major news outlets, including ABC News and Good Morning America, will roll out new episodes regularly throughout the summer to coincide with the opening of the 2022-2023 ACM Lifting Lives grant cycle. This grant cycle moves ACM Lifting Lives’ landmark COVID-19 Response Fund into its next phase, focusing on mental and emotional health support. Preview videos of each episode will be posted across all Academy-branded social media channels, with full-length interviews living at acmliftinglives.org or on the Academy’s official YouTube channel.

“ACM Lifting Lives is proud to launch The Check-In, revealing a new side of the artists whose songs so often provide comfort to us during our times of need. The series allows artists to open up and show strength through their vulnerability and in the process acknowledge that they too are susceptible to the same mental and emotional challenges as fans all over the world,” said Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. “We hope that through this series, we can work to normalize and de-stigmatize the conversation surrounding mental health, while continuing to highlight the uniquely important role music plays in healing.”

As previously announced, the 2022-2023 Lifting Lives grant cycle is now open and will close on Thursday, June 16. Grant recipients will be notified in summer 2022 and will receive funds shortly thereafter. With generous support from Gibson Gives, Country Thunder, and other donors, this month-long application window continues ACM Lifting Lives’ dedicated history of supporting mental health organizations, as well as individuals struggling with those issues, and shining a national spotlight on their critical work, harnessing the healing and rejuvenating power of music. For more information on how to submit, along with details on eligibility requirements, visit acmliftinglives.org.

About ACM Lifting Lives®

ACM Lifting Lives® is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music. We harness the power of our Country Music community and partners to provide aid in times of need, with a focus on health-related initiatives. With generous donations and the support of artists and fans, ACM Lifting Lives has funded national music therapy programs serving various mental and physical health organizations. Recipients include patients at children’s hospitals and other healthcare facilities, recovering veterans, people with Williams syndrome, and individuals with mental illness. For more information, please visit www.ACMLiftingLives.org.