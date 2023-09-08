Country Artist Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma

Country artist, Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma. Bryan will be the Sunday evening headliner for Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 23.

According to multiple sources, Bryan was arrested for obstruction of investigation. He was taken into custody on Thursday evening in Oklahoma and has since been bonded out.

Bryan released a statement on social media, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he shared.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know l’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

After the statement was released, Bryan detailed what happened on X. Bryan was first pulled over on Thursday for a speeding ticket in a small town in Oklahoma. Then on Friday, he was driving to Boston and his security guard in a separate car was pulled over. Bryan was then also pulled over and was told by law enforcement to stay in his vehicle. Bryan said he was handcuffed while he proceeded to interrupt the officer and was taken to jail for a few hours. Bryan shared he did apologize to the officer and will deal with legalities once he returns home.

This afternoon, Bryan again shared more on X. Stating, “To be clear in the video I posted, I’m not trying to save face or act like the good guy, I was a complete spoiled xxxhole to these police officers and I’ll spend the next few weeks trying my best to right my wrongs and take back what I said. I do respect police officers and I made a massive mistake. I am embarrassed for myself, my family and the people I love but all I can do now in sincerely apologize.”

Just last week, the artist released his self-titled album Zach Bryan. Billboard reports the album went from number 16 to 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, this is the first number one album for Bryan. “Bryan becomes just the second country male soloist to simultaneously triple up at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Hot 100 and Billboard 200, after Wallen, who has scored four such weeks,” shared Billboard.