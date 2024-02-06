Country Artist Toby Keith Has Died

Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62.

In a message on Keith’s website, it stated, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June 2022, Keith revealed he was battling stomach cancer on social media. Stating, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

He released his debut album in 1993 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

The country music community has reacted to the lose of Toby Keith

The Country Music Hall of Fame shared, “Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “His story is a distinctly American one—a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed. He wrote his breakthrough songs and later formed his own record label when he felt underserved by Nashville. He relished being an outsider and doing things his way. Proudly patriotic, he didn’t mind if his clear-cut convictions ruffled your feathers. For three decades, he reflected the defiant strength of the country music audience. His memory will continue to stand tall.”“Toby Keith has gone home. This is very sad news. We loved and respected him on every level and whispered many a prayer for him as he fought this illness. God must have needed a big-hearted Oklahoma singing boy for the great choir. Well, he got one. RIP Toby Keith.” – The Oak Ridge Boys

“I admire the way Toby battled this awful illness. He released new music, and he was on stage at the end. There is nothing coming along to replace people like him.” – Don McLean

“Toby Keith did things his way – amazing artist, songwriter, patriot, and man of faith. I admired him and how he rolled. He and I shared a deep love for our military, and I’m proud that he took his music to dangerous places in order to give the American spirit to those protecting freedom. I was pleased he called me the OG and was honored to work with him a few times through the years. Please join our family in praying for the Keith family. I am confident that Toby was met at the pearly gates by patriots who have gone before and is resting in the arms of Jesus.” – Lee Greenwood

“It’s heartbreaking to lose Toby Keith. I’ve always been a big fan of Toby and his music, and I’ll always treasure singing with him. Toby was a great American.” – Crystal Gayle

“Toby was the embodiment of GOD, Family, & Country… and had a way of making you stand up a little taller when singing about (or honoring) our service men and women. We are better country music artists because of the life and legacy of Toby Keith. Rest well, brother, may your music and legacy live on forever!” – Chapel Hart

“It’s always sad when hearing that one of our great talents has left for home. He was truly one of the most talented singer-songwriters ever to grace a stage. Hearing his voice and music through the years always brought a smile to my face. Kelly and I have often prayed for him since hearing of his diagnosis. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and legions of fans all over the world. R.I.P. Toby.” – T.G. Sheppard

“What a loss to our music. A great talent with a big heart. Everybody loved Toby. RIP.” – Moe Bandy

“Toby has been a great talent and image in the music business and will be respected and remembered forever.” – Janie Fricke

“Toby was a true American success story and never forgot what America stands for. He was an icon. God bless his family at this sorrowful time. R.I.P.” – T. Graham Brown

“I have always enjoyed Toby Keith’s music throughout the years. He’s always been a patriot with his continued support for our military. This one hits hard for sure!” – Johnny Lee

“I knew Toby from back in our Oklahoma nightclub days. He was the leader of the “Easy Money“ band, and I remember looking up to him as a band leader even back then. I think the thing I admired most about him is that he did things his own way and made no apologies for it! I’m told that he came out to the last show we performed in Grove, Oklahoma, but had to leave before we came off stage. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye or tell him how much I’ve looked up to him over the years. I hope he knew. Rest in peace, my Oklahoma brother!” – Heath Wright / RICOCHET

“I didn’t know Toby, but he had so many people who loved him, and I’m very sorry to hear of his passing.” – Lacy J. Dalton

“Toby Keith was relatable to fans from all genres. This is a loss we will all feel for a long time. He fought a true fight and has been an inspiration to us all.” – Artimus Pyle

“Toby Keith was as tough as the oilfields of Oklahoma with the soul of a poet. He fought his battle with cancer with the same toughness, grace, and resolve the same way he approached his craft of songwriting. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.” – Dallas Wayne

“The story that will forever define Toby Keith for me is very personal. My son Torre was serving his first tour in Iraq – stationed in a remote area on the outskirts of Samarra in a very volatile area. Toby came to Iraq to entertain our troops. However, after several shows, Toby said he wanted to entertain those men who were isolated. Toby was told of a small group of men in “No Man’s Land” but was strongly advised not to go there. It was too dangerous. Toby insisted. He didn’t want to endanger the lives of other musicians and entertainers, so he went alone. But for a few hours, Toby and his guitar brought a piece of America to a handful of Americans who needed a reminder that they were not forgotten. I will always love Toby Keith for the morale boost he gave my son when he needed it most. I will always remember him as a man of character.” – Tim Atwood

“It’s a sad day for country music. Toby Keith has always been a favorite of mine, from being as young as nine, hearing “Red Solo Cup” every Christmas, to growing up and becoming an even bigger fan of his listening to his cowboy songs. I also truly admired his adoration and appreciation for the military. You will be missed, sir. Raise a glass for us all up there.” – Makenzie Phipps

“As a 90s kid, Toby Keith was a lot of the soundtrack of my childhood. I sang along to many of his songs from the back seat of my mom’s car & fell in love with his spirit for the words he was singing & the people he was singing for. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends as they navigate these next few weeks & months without him. He fought a good fight & will be missed!” – Paige King Johnson