Country Artist Riley Green to Open a Bar on Division St in Nashville

The country artist and avid outdoorsman Riley Green will be the next one to open a bar. However, it won’t be on Broadway, “Riley Green’s Duck Blind” will open on Division Street in the former Winners Bar & Grill, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

Winners Bar & Grill was previously owned by George Strait’s manager, Erv Woolsey, who passed away in March. Steve Ford is the current owner. The bar posted on social media that it was under renovation. Stating, “Out with the old, in with the new! Our beloved bar is undergoing a makeover, but fear not, the party’s still on next door @losersoriginal 🤩 Stay tuned for the grand reveal this Fall!”

Old Dominion also announced in January the opening of Oldie’s on Division Street, the bar was expected to open this summer but has not opened to date.

No other details about the bar have been released. Green is on tour and scheduled to headline the Music City Grand Prix in September. He was also featured recently on the cover of Cigar & Spirits magazine, becoming the third country artist to do so, following George Straight and Kenny Chesney.

