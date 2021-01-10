Country Artist Mary Sarah Welcomes Baby Girl

Country artist Mary Sarah and her singer/songwriter boyfriend Mitch Clark welcomed their first child, Avalyn Mae into the world on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at 2:31 pm CST in Nashville, People magazine first shared the news.

“Mitch and I are both big believers in the meaning behind a name,” shares Mary Sarah. “We had tossed around several ideas before having some interest in the names Addeline and Ava. Mitch kinda put the two names together and said what about Avalyn? We sat on it for a couple of days and then went to check the meaning and found, “Sound, Voice, Power, Beautiful breath of life.” We felt like that was a perfect fit for our girl. The middle name Mae came from a list of things. My nickname is May, we found out I was pregnant in May, Mitch was a May baby, and the name Mae is in Mitch’s side of the family.”

Weighing in at 6 pounds 12 ounces and 18 Inches long, Baby Clark and mother are both healthy and doing great. The family rejoices at the arrival of little Avalyn Mae; their newest pride and joy.

“We are just thanking the Lord for a perfectly healthy baby girl! We were blessed to have a truly incredible birth and now we are just taking in every moment as new parents! She is extremely observant and cuddly and we could not be more in love. She is our whole world. Thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers! We can’t wait to share more of our journey with you all,” beams Mary Sarah and Mitch Clark.