Country Artist Jimmie Allen to Release ‘Best Shot’ Bowling Ball

Country artist Jimmie Allen is all in on bowling. A new sport for the artist during the pandemic, he’s quickly made it a passion.

Telling Professional Bowling Association,“I fell in love with the sport — how fun yet difficult it is; how challenging yet competitive it is,” Allen said. “The cool thing about bowling is you don’t have to be a certain height. You don’t have to be a certain age. You can pick it up at any age and get really good at it and can become a professional.”

This fall, Allen zig-zagged across the country to performances and bowling tournaments. PBA shared he bowled in New York, flew to Chattanooga for a performance, then hit another tournament in Pennsylvania, then headed to Florida for a show- all within a very short timeframe.

Allen recently announced on Facebook, he will have his own bowling ball releasing in 2023. Partnering with Hammer, the bowling ball will be called “Best Shot” after Allen’s debut single which sat at number one for several weeks. In the video, Allen says his bowling ball will be a hybrid between the Hammer’s Envy ball and the Ocean Vibe.

Watch the complete video below.