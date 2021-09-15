Country Artist Jimmie Allen Cast on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” 2021 celebrity cast was announced and this year’s cast will include country artist Jimmie Allen.

Allen shared in a social media post, “Looking forward to this season of @dancingabc it’s gonna be fun. I’m nervous as heck but we ready.”

He later shared another post with a photo of him wearing a tinted shield saying, “Back when people thought I was a football player walking into rehearsal. Haha Before the cast reveal of @dancingabc we had to wear these face shields. I about tripped and fell like 8 times.”

The “Best Shot” singer launched his career back in 2018 with two number ones- “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” In April 2021, Allen won ACM’s Best Male Artist of the Year and was recently nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year 2021. He also debuted a picture book, My Voice Is a Trumpet – a powerful story about speaking up for what you believe in at any age that was published on July 13, 2021. Allen also serves as executive music producer for Netflix’s series “Titletown High,” which premiered globally on Aug. 27.

Dancing with the Stars will enter its 30th season with the premiere happening live on Monday, September 20th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

See the full list of celebrities announced for this season below.

● Spice Girl Melanie C

● Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)

● Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

● Melora Hardin (“The Office”)

● Social media star Olivia Jade

● Matt James (“The Bachelor”)

● Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)

● Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)

● Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

● WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

● Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

● Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

● NBA star Iman Shumpert

● Popstar JoJo Siwa