Country Artist Clint Black Launches New Coffee Line

Country artist Clint Black is launching his new endeavor Clint Black Cowboy Coffee. His coffee is available at ClintBlackCoffee.com.

“It all started as a great gift idea for friends and family at Christmas time,” commented Black in a release. “As the reaction turned from ‘thanks!’ to ‘where can I get more?’, Clint decided it was time to share it with the world.”

The inspiration behind Clint Black Cowboy Coffee is the recording sessions fueled by coffee. Most know Clint for his songwriting; 31 top #10 singles, tens of millions of records sold, and a myriad of movie and TV show appearances. Clint’s Cowboy Coffee brand is literally a taste of one of his other passions. It is a dark roast ground, roasted in Texas.

Clint Black will have a live stream with Ford Truck on March 25th, register here to win a ticket to the event.

About Clint Black:

Clint surged to superstardom leading the fabled Class of ’89, with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut album, “Killin’ Time” reaching # 1; a feat never accomplished before in any music genre. He followed that with his second album, certified triple platinum “Put Yourself In My Shoes,” followed by a string of certified gold and multi- platinum albums. Black has earned 22 #1 singles and 31 Top 10’s, making him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. He has sold more than 20 million records and has received dozens of major awards and nominations including a GRAMMY and a star on both the Music City and Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Clint’s latest release is the single “Till The End Of Time”, a new duet with his wife Lisa Hartman Black. Clint and Lisa will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in 2021. For more information, follow Clint on TikTok or visit www.clintblack.com