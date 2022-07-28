Country Artist Brett Eldredge Shoots Latest Music Video in Gallatin, TN

Country artist, Brett Eldredge recently released his latest album Songs About You. The title track “Songs About You” has an accompanying music video shot in Gallatin, TN.

City of Gallatin shared on social media, “Shot in Gallatin – Brett Eldredge is a bona fide Nashville superstar. He has a new album called ‘Songs About You’ and the video for the title track was shot in downtown Gallatin.”

Eldredge added on social media, “SONGS ABOUT YOU video is out! This video is so damn cool! Go watch it and let me know what ya think!”

Every single on the new album was co-written by Eldredge. In a statement released about the album, he shared, “In the process of making this album and through the work I’ve been doing on myself, it’s given me the confidence to dig down deep and say ‘this is me,’” said Eldredge. “I’ve never sounded more like myself than I do on this record!”

The new music follows his seven country-radio No. 1’s, nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles, two Gold-certified albums, multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music nominations and wins and most recently, his critically acclaimed fourth studio record, Sunday Drive.

Find Eldredge out on tour now in support of Songs About You, the closest tour stop to Nashville is in Louisville, Kentucky on September 22.