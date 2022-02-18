Country Artist Adam Doleac Pops the Question at the Franklin Theatre

It was a moment for a Hallmark movie in downtown Franklin.

Country singer-songwriter, Adam Doleac popped the question at the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin to his girlfriend, MacKinnon Morrisey.

In a social media post, Doleac shared, “I will never be over this moment. So much went into this night, and for everyone asking, I promise I’ll explain the whole thing in detail soon. But, for now, I see no reason to stop celebrating.”

Along with that post, Doleac shared photos of the Franklin Theatre lobby where there were white flowers on the floor with bouquets spread around the lobby. The couple also took a photo outside of the theater in front of the marquee with friends and family holding sparklers to celebrate the occasion. Doleac arranged for the marquee to say “Never Gonna Want Another,” a line from his song “Another.”

“I absolutely freaked out and blacked out a little bit, and then said yes three times. So needless to say I was very excited. I had zero clue — he had me 100 percent fooled,” Morrisey, Home Edit Market Manager told People Magazine. “His proposal was truly the most romantic, thoughtful, fun, special night I could have imagined. It was perfect. I just feel so lucky to have been loved and celebrated like that.”

Franklin Theater shared on social media, “Congratulations to Adam Doleac and MacKinnon Morrissey on their engagement! We’re so excited and happy for you! We’re happy to have played a small role in the big day!”

Next up for Doleac, he will be on tour this April as an opening act for Jessie James Decker.

For the latest updates, follow Adam Doleac on Facebook.