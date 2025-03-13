Counting Crows Kicks Off Tour in Nashville

Counting Crows announced The Complete Sweets! Tour in support of their forthcoming album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! The tour will kick off on June 10 in Nashville at the new venue – The Pinnacle.

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! marks the band’s first full-length album since Butter Miracle: Suite One which received critical acclaim in 2021. Embodying the contrast between intimate storytelling and larger-than-life themes, the forthcoming album promises to deliver the signature storytelling and rich melodies that have made Counting Crows one of the most beloved bands of the last three decades.

Frontman Adam Duritz delivers a raw and compelling vocal performance, backed by the band’s dynamic instrumentation that blends rock, folk, and alternative influences. The first single from the album, “Spaceman In Tulsa,” introduces this new era with a compelling narrative and dynamic instrumentation. As the band’s first new music in nearly five years, the song seamlessly blends their signature sound with a fresh, modern energy. “‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is about metamorphosis—the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new. It’s about broken lives becoming something better,” said frontman Adam Duritz. Take a listen here.

The tour will feature special guests The Gaslight Anthem on most North American dates, adding to the electrifying energy that fans have come to expect from a Counting Crows live performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local, with a special artist presale starting Tues, Mar 11 @ 10am local time in each city. Fans can get tickets and more information at CountingCrows.com.

