Countdown Begins to the Grand Opening of the New, Centralized Location for Pretty in Pink Boutique

We have loved serving you in each of our current locations, but we need room to grow. Our wonderful patients have asked for more space, a broader selection of sizes and colors in our offerings, more accessible parking, and a wider range of appointment times. That simply wasn’t possible in our already cramped spots. So, we took a big leap and are thrilled to announce the countdown to a new, consolidated Pretty in Pink Boutique!

Thursday, August 3rd, our staff and owners toured our newly constructed, much larger central location. Looking “pretty in pink” in their construction hats as they explored the new space, our staff is confident that this new, bigger-and-better store design will provide you with an enhanced experience.

The final day of appointments at the existing locations will be Wednesday, August 30th, so that we can move everything (and everyone). Beginning Wednesday, September 6th, all 4 Middle Tennessee locations will consolidate into our new, larger single location in an easily accessible part of Cool Springs:



Our purpose in moving to this new, centralized location is to provide the best experience for our patients possible. Here are some of the highlighted features this space will provide:

Expanded hours. With all our incredible staff in one location, we will expand our hours and days of operation. This updated schedule will create more opportunities for appointments that work with your availability.

More and Larger Fitting Rooms. We want you to feel comfortable during your consultations and fittings, so we’ve designed our fitting room areas with more space.

Increased comfort for compression patients. We are dedicating space in the new location to our compression customers for a more personalized experience, and ergonomical furniture for a more comfortable fitting.

Beautiful New Showroom. Our new mastectomy showroom will feel like a lovely shopping experience where you can browse all of our offerings before your consultation.

All Our Inventory Together. We’re moving our inventory into one location, so a broader range of sizes and colors will be more readily available to you.

New Offerings! Expanding our square footage has allowed us to add some products you’ve requested, including a brand-new wig studio and compression pumps.

All Our Experts In One Place. Our exceptional staff will all work in one location, meaning you can access all their experience in one place.

Convenient Parking. Parking won’t be a problem at our new location. We have more than enough parking right in front of the store, so you can easily find a space and walk right in.

We at Pretty in Pink Boutique look forward to serving you in our new store. As always, our priority is to provide a safe, welcoming experience as we help you find the garments you need to look and feel your best. The enhanced features of our new, larger centralized location will provide you with better access to our certified staff and wide range of products. We can’t wait to give you our undivided attention at your next appointment in our new location.

Appointments are available now!

Follow along with our email newsletter, social media, and latest news page for more information as we get closer to the grand opening on September 6th!