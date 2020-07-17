



Council on Aging is hosting “Give65” fundraiser.

The goal of the fundraiser is $15,000 and currently, they’ve raised over $7,600. Due to COVID-19, additional stresses have been placed on those over the age of 65 often due to underlying medical conditions.

In explaining why they created the fundraiser on their website they state, “COA is taking a lead role in advocating to ensure state officials prioritize older adults, particularly nursing home residents and staff for COVID-19 testing, PPE supplies and supplemental staffing. We’re convening senior service organizations to share reliable information and address unmet needs like food access & delivery and caregiver support. In addition, COA’s helpline is connecting callers to community resources and offering friendly chats to boost spirits. We also continue to provide vital and trusted information through our e-newsletters, Scam of the Month emails, Directory of Services, website and more!”

Make your donation here. Today, July 17th, is the last day to donate.

About The Council on Aging

The Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee (COA) is the only nonprofit in Middle Tennessee that identifies the unmet needs of older adults and caregivers, then brings people and organizations together to develop innovative, collaborative solutions. For 35 years, we’ve been a trusted community resource, a catalyst for innovative solutions, and an advocate for older adults and families. We serve over 20,000 older adults, caregivers, and professionals annually through information and referral services, community education, and advocacy.



