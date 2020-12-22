Could Your Child Benefit From a Psychoeducational Assessment?

Is your child struggling with a topic you believe they can master? Do they have anxiety about school or learning? A psychoeducational assessment can help identify potential issues and provide valuable recommendations for breaking through barriers. Also, December can be one of the best times of the year to schedule an assessment at Learning Lab. Learn more below!

What Is a Psychoeducational Assessment?

During a psychoeducational assessment, a skilled examiner identifies a student’s strengths and challenges. This may include evaluation of:

Reading, writing, and math skills – especially if these skills are not developing at the anticipated level for their grade or age.

Stress, anxiety, and frustration at home or school.

Academic performance that doesn’t match with ability.

Capacity for completing work in a timely manner.

Working memory or executive functioning skills.

Behavior that causes consistent concern among your child’s teachers.

If it has been three years (or more) since your child’s last learning assessment, a follow-up may be beneficial.

An assessment results in individualized recommendations for supports and strategies that can be implemented at home and at school.

Learn More – Click Here to Download Our Psychoeducational Assessment White Paper

December Is a Great Time for a Learning Assessment

Did you know that December can be the perfect time of year to complete a learning assessment? With winter break finally here, your child can undergo a learning assessment without having to miss school and fall behind.

Additionally, our Assessment Center accepts HSA (Health Savings Account) or FSA (Flexible Spending Account) to pay for psychoeducational evaluations. If you need to use funds in your family’s FSA accounts before the end of the year, now could be a great time to schedule an assessment and put those savings to use before they expire.

Why Choose Learning Lab for an Assessment?

Benefits of visiting Learning Lab for your child’s assessment include:

Quick scheduling. Scheduling with Learning Lab is easy. Simply enter your information online and our team will promptly reach out at a time that’s convenient for you. Or, call our Nashville (615-321-7272) or Brentwood (615-377-2929) offices to set your appointment. We also offer Saturday appointments.

A compassionate environment. Under the leadership of Dr. Stephani Sawyer, our Director of Educational Assessments, Learning Lab offers a compassionate environment that cares about your child and the struggles you may be experiencing as a family.

Quality of reports. Following your assessment, you will receive a thorough report that clearly shares information and recommends next steps in a way that’s easy to understand and take action on.

Schedule Your Child’s Psychoeducational Assessment

Learn more and schedule your child’s assessment at one of two Learning Lab locations. Collectively, our specialists have administered thousands of assessments, which have helped students of every age identify and conquer their learning challenges! Help is available. Call now.

Learning Lab Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Learning Lab Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below: