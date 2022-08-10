Could You be the Next American Idol? Sign Up Now for Virtual American Idol Auditions

Could you be the next American Idol winner?

“American Idol” recently announced the three judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be returning with the show sixth season airing on ABC in Spring 2023.

For the third year, “Idol Across America” returns where you can audition virtually. Tennessee’s virtual audition date is Wednesday, August 17th. Those auditioning will have some extra support from American Idol fifth season runner up HUNTERGIRL.

For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.