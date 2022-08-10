Could You be the Next American Idol? Sign Up Now for Virtual American Idol Auditions

By
Donna Vissman
-

Could you be the next American Idol winner?

“American Idol” recently announced the three judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be returning with the show sixth season airing on ABC in Spring 2023.

For the third year, “Idol Across America” returns where you can audition virtually. Tennessee’s virtual audition date is Wednesday, August 17th. Those auditioning will have some extra support from American Idol fifth season runner up HUNTERGIRL.

For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

