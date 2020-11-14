Costco Updates Face Mask Policy

Costco has required customers to wear a face mask in their stores since May 4 but now the company is updating its policy.

In a letter from the CEO/President Craig Jelinek, it states that as of November 16th, all members, guests, and employees must wear either a face shield or mask. No longer will Costco allow members to enter the building without a mask due to a medical condition. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

All locations have continued to open from Monday – Friday at 9 am – 10 am for members over the age of 60 due to an increase of COVID cases until further notice.

Read the complete letter below:

Effective Nov. 16, 2020, we will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at Costco locations. Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

Costco has had a face mask policy in effect since May 4, 2020, but members who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco.

This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.