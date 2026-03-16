Costco Recalls Meatloaf Meal Over Possible Salmonella Risk

Costco Wholesale has issued a recall for its Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze meal due to a potential salmonella contamination risk.

The recall affects Item #30783 with sell-by dates between March 5, 2026 and March 16, 2026. According to Costco, the recall was issued after ingredient supplier Griffith Foods Inc. announced a recall of an ingredient used in the product that could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

The meal was sold at Costco locations in multiple states, including Tennessee, between March 2 and March 13. Customers are advised not to eat the product and instead return it to their local Costco store for a full refund.

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Health officials say salmonella can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

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