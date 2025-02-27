Costco in Brentwood to Temporarily Close Gas Pumps

The Brentwood Costco will undergo remodeling at its gas pumps.

The wholesaler in Brentwood at 98 Seaboard Lane has signs posted at its gas pumps that it will close for remodeling from Monday, March 3, 2025, until May 2025.

We contacted Costco about the remodel. Costco management sent us the following statement: “The gas pumps will close from March 3, 2025, until May 2025. We’re adding 50% more fueling positions (going from 16 to 24), and the car wash will be operational throughout the project.”

Costco opened the car wash at the Brentwood location in 2018. At that time, it was the first location in Tennessee to have a car wash.

