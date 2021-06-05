Costco Brings Back Free Samples

Although Costco paused food samples last year due to COVID-19, the warehouse store says they will bring their sample stations back, reports Marketwatch.

Starting the first week of June, 170 store locations will see sampling returns with a rollout to all 550 locations by the end of June.

In addition to samples, Costco members will be able to enjoy the food court again. Tables and seating is expected back by June 7, adds MarketWatch. With the reopening of the food court, there will be “new and improved churros” along with “high-end” ice cream replacing the soft-serve yogurt.

There is one location of Costco in Williamson County at 98 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood.

Costco currently operates 809 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 29 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.