CosMc’s- Inspired Beverages Will Be Landing at Hundreds of McDonald’s in the U.S.

McDonald’s announced that its CosMc’s test concept has successfully served as a learning laboratory, providing valuable insights that will enhance the company’s beverage offerings across its traditional locations.

The pilot program allowed McDonald’s to experiment with bold flavors and innovative technologies in a controlled environment without disrupting operations at existing McDonald’s restaurants. Through real-world customer testing at multiple small-format locations, the company was able to rapidly iterate on menu offerings based on consumer feedback.

Building on insights gained from the standalone pilot locations, McDonald’s will introduce CosMc’s-inspired flavors as part of an upcoming US beverage test, integrating these innovative tastes into the traditional McDonald’s experience. The company has established a new dedicated beverage category team to focus on bringing more innovative drinks to customers.

McDonald’s will begin closing all standalone CosMc’s pilot locations on a rolling basis starting in late June, and will discontinue the CosMc’s mobile application as part of this transition. The fast-food giant emphasized that the closure of the test locations marks the beginning of the next phase in its beverage innovation strategy.

The company indicated it will continue exploring new beverage developments and testing initiatives, promising to bring fresh and exciting flavors to McDonald’s customers through its core restaurant network.

Source: McDonald’s

