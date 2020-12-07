Corporate Gifts Beyond the Ordinary

As the holiday season approaches, many businesses will invest in gifts to express gratitude towards clients of the past year. Still, others will distribute branded gifts to woo potential clients or thank employees for hard work and dedication.

And with COVID-19 still changing the way in which the world operates, disrupting our “normal,” gifts, parties and ideas from years past may not be feasible.

As you ponder your corporate gifts, broaden your scope and think outside the box. Yes, popcorn tins and candy boxes are delightful. But it’s been done. A lot. If you want to stand out and be memorable… think pie!

Papa C Pie Flavors

Papa C Pies features some of the most scrumptious flavors, all executed with practiced perfection from recipes passed through the generations. Corporate gifts available from Papa C Pies include:

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie – this rich and smooth chocolate pie features 60% cacao dark chocolate for a deep, complex and well-balanced flavor.

– this rich and smooth chocolate pie features 60% cacao dark chocolate for a deep, complex and well-balanced flavor. Southern Pecan Pie – the quintessential pecan pie balancing the sweetness of the filling with the texture and flavor found only in pecans

Steeplechase Derby Pie – this delicacy features pecans and traditional pecan pie filling, but then keeps the deliciousness going by adding Ghirardelli chocolate chips and bourbon for a true Southern treat!

Chocolate Pecan Pie – you can call this a pecan pie with a chocolate filling or a chocolate fudge pie with pecans thrown in. But whatever you call it, call it perfection!

Chess Pie – this uniquely Southern treat is like no other. It’s been likened to a pecan pie without pecans or a custard pie that isn’t custard. Sometimes it’s called a sugar pie or a buttermilk pie. All we know is… yum!

Corporate Gifts

Corporate gifts should reflect not just appreciation, but also you! At Papa C Pies, we have pies available in 6” and 9” sizes, or as a two-pack featuring two different medium-size flavors. We also offer two packaging options, Kraft box or Platinum tin.

Best of all, we can personalize the box or tin with your company’s logo! Shrink wrapped for safe delivery or shipping, our corporate gifts can include a personalized note as well.

Just imagine your client’s surprise when they receive a tin and open it, expecting nuts or candy, only to be delighted with a scratch-made pie!

Delivery and Shipping

While you are always welcome to pick up the pies in store and distribute them to clients, potential clients or employees, Papa C Pies can help play elf to your Santa. We offer delivery in the Middle Tennessee area, as well as nationwide shipping.

Contact Papa C Pies with sufficient lead time to produce, package and deliver your corporate gifts. Remember, when you know what you want, we want to know! Let us help you be successful. After all, tins may have to be ordered, logos produced and your choice of delicious pies have to be made! For more information, visit our Corporate Gifts page.

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

