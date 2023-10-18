Corporate Gifting: Beautifully Packaged Pie is the Ultimate Thank You

October marks the start of seasonal festivities, so it’s the perfect time to begin thinking about any holiday gifts you’ll need to plan!

Many businesses express gratitude to employees and clients for the past year of business with various types of gifts. Some corporations even distribute logo-branded gifts as a personalized form of appreciation.

Consider beautifully packaged pies from Papa C Pies as tasty gifts for your corporate holiday party or as meaningful gifts to express gratitude throughout the season.

With a variety of delicious offerings that can be picked up locally or shipped across the country, Papa C Pies makes it easy for you to plan your corporate gifts.

Menu of Flavors for Corporate Gifting:

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie – Papa C Pies’ best-selling pie in the bakery and the winner of the Best Chocolate Pie by popular vote from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Made with delectable 60% cacao dark chocolate from Ghirardelli, this pie is sure to impress!

Southern Pecan Pie – A classic Southern tradition made with pecans from Georgia and a splash of Kentucky bourbon. This quintessential pecan pie is perfect for your employees’ or clients’ holiday tables.

Steeplechase Derby Pie – Also known as Kentucky Bourbon Pecan, this pie offers every indulgent flavor you could imagine: Ghirardelli chocolate, bourbon and vanilla, and classic pecan pie filling.

Chocolate Pecan Pie – All the best of a chocolate fudge pie married with pecan pie results in the luscious Chocolate Pecan Pie. This pie tastes incredibly rich and smooth – especially topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream!

Chess Pie – Your employees and clients will feel the Southern hospitality with a Papa C Pies Chess Pie. Also called a sugar pie, this uniquely Southern dessert is reminiscent of the texture of custard, just without the milk!

Corporate Gifting Options

Picking your preferred pie as a gift is the first step of a thoughtful corporate gift with Papa C Pies. We offer our pies in two sizes (6” or 9” diameter) or as a two-pack featuring dual flavors of medium-size pie.

We also offer packaging options to suit your needs: a classic Kraft bakery box or a platinum-colored round tin. These options can also be customized with your company’s logo or include a personalized note for that extra special touch. Each pie is then shrink-wrapped for safe delivery or shipping.

Delivery and Shipping

While pickup at our bakery is always an option, we know this season is busy! Papa C Pies can take one step off your checklist with options for delivery and shipping. We offer delivery in the Middle Tennessee area and nationwide shipping for our menu of corporate pies.

Make sure to plan ahead so we have time to produce, package, and deliver or ship all of your corporate gifts to your employees and clients! For more information, visit our Corporate Gifting page.

Papa C Pies: A Family Tradition

With three generations of pie bakers in the family, Papa C Pies is a true family tradition to share with your employees and clients this holiday season. Each bite of Papa C Pies showcases a dedication to quality, and you’ll notice the difference in these family recipes. You’ll surely impress this year with corporate gifts made from the heart!

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. Our store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Get started with your holiday order today!

