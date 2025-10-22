Cooper Alan to Make Ryman Debut in 2026

Rising country star Cooper Alan announced that he will make his headlining debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 28th, 2026.

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 21st at 10:00AM CT followed by general on-sale which begins Wednesday, October 22nd at 10:00AM local time at cooperalanmusic.com.

Praised for his energetic live performances, Billboard declared, “Alan brought the party with him in a ridiculously high-energy, fun set,” while iHeart Country praised, “Alan is no stranger to throwing a “party” for his live audiences.” Bridging country storytelling with rock energy and a signature down-home charm with a modern twist, fans can expect a night that reflects his journey from his small town roots to becoming one of country music’s most electric new voices.

Of his debut, Alan shares, “As a lifelong country music fan, the Ryman has always been a bucket list venue to play. This is the kind of stuff you dream of when you move to Nashville. It will be such an honor to be in that building and on a stage that’s been rocked by so many of my heroes. So thankful to my fans that have supported me for years to be able to reach this milestone!”

The headline performance marks a major milestone in Alan’s fast-rising career and will serve as a celebration of his highly anticipated debut album, Winston-Salem, which will be released on November 7th. The 20-track collection of songs blends high-energy bar anthems with soul-searching ballads. Split into two sides, Winston reflects on family, fatherhood, and personal roots, while Salem turns up the volume with rowdy, feel-good tracks that Alan is known for.

