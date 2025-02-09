Cooper Alan Launches the Cooper Alan Foundation

Rising Country star Cooper Alan launched his Cooper Alan Foundation, which supports mental health organizations and causes. The foundation kicked off with a one-of-a-kind weekend event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The weekend extravaganza included a Nashville style writer’s round featuring Alan and Walker Hayes followed by Alan kicking off his “To The Bar Tour” with a sold-out crowd at the Fillmore. Alan also released his new song, “I Gotcha,” with proceeds from both the show and the track going directly to the foundation.

Near and dear to Alan’s heart, his foundation was created to benefit the lives of others everywhere, providing support, resources, and advocacy for mental health awareness, with the goal of reducing stigma and ensuring that everyone has access to the care and compassion they deserve.

This year, the more than $400,000 raised by the foundation directly benefits the HopeWay Foundation of Charlotte, which offers exceptional care to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Of the foundation, Alan shared “The idea for this foundation came to me last spring when my mom reached out with a big vision to give back in a meaningful way. Mental health has always been a cause close to my heart, and it’s been an incredible experience to work alongside my parents and my wife, Hally, on this new journey. Raising money and awareness for such an important cause has truly been one of the greatest honors and joys of my life. We’re excited to continue this work together for many years ahead!”

The launch of the Cooper Alan Foundation is just the beginning of what promises to be an even bigger year for the already successful artist, marking another exciting milestone in his journey ahead. With no signs of slowing down, the country star will be trotting across the US on his To The Bar Tour, while continuing to dedicate his time to making new music and overseeing his foundation. Full list of tour dates below, for more information please visit www.cooperalan.com

