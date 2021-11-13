CoolSprings Galleria Will Unveil New Mural

Williamson County is getting a new mural.

Inside the CoolSprings Galleria, a new mural will be unveiled on Saturday, November 20th, at 1 pm.

The new mural is located on the upper level behind Sbarro in the food court.

James Anzalone, the mural’s artist, will be on-site for the celebration and will showcase painted items from retailers. The first 250 guests will receive a special memento designed for the artist to sign.

There will be live music from local musician, Jenny Teator. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided by Chick-fil-A.

Shoppers that take a pic in front of the mural, then tag @CoolSpringsGalleria on Instagram, may get lucky and go home with cookies & a gift card.

For the latest updates, follow CoolSprings Galleria on Facebook.

