CoolSprings Galleria will Close on Monday

UPDATE: January 26, 2026, 10:25 am-The Galleria announced it will close on Monday, January 26th.

The CoolSprings Galleria was closed on Saturday and Sunday due to inclement weather.

On Monday, January 26th, the mall announced it would open for business, but at a later time. Sharing on social media, “CoolSprings Galleria will have a delayed opening at 12 pm on Monday, January 26, due to inclement weather. Restaurants and Stores with exterior entrances may have varying hours; please call ahead.”

