CoolSprings Galleria Welcomes Two New Retailers

CoolSprings Galleria announces two new retailers opening – Tradehome Shoes and FYE.

CoolSprings Galleria announced that Tradehome Shoes is opening on Thursday, November 5. Located on the lower level next to Dry Goods, they pride themselves on having a knowledgeable and helpful staff. Offering well-known brands like Hey Dude, Sorel, Sperry, Hunter, Adidas, and more! Whatever your footwear needs, Tradehome Shoes will make sure you (and your feet) leave happy!

“We’re beyond excited to meet you at our store! We’ve become a fixture in the communities we inhabit and we hope to serve all your footwear wants and needs,” said Evan Ferneau, Tradehome Shoes Store Manager.

In addition, FYE, your home for all things entertainment and pop culture, has a projected open date of November 13th. Located on the lower level, across from Buckle, FYE will offer the opportunity to shop music, movies, electronics, apparel, collectibles, candy & more!

