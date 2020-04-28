Shoppers can return to CoolSprings Galleria on Friday, May 1, shared CBL Properties.

After a month of closure, the mall will reopen but things will be different.

Hours will be limited to Monday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm, Sunday noon – 6 pm. All scheduled mall events have been canceled until further notice and groups of more than ten will be prohibited.

Continuing to be closed:

Food court

Children’s play area

All seating areas in the mall

Drinking fountains

Related: Gyms and Exercise Facilities Allowed to Reopen May 1

Mall Response to COVID-19:

Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.

Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.

Encourage retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.

Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.

Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security, and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare provider.

Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.

Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.

For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.