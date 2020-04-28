Shoppers can return to CoolSprings Galleria on Friday, May 1, shared CBL Properties.
After a month of closure, the mall will reopen but things will be different.
Hours will be limited to Monday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm, Sunday noon – 6 pm. All scheduled mall events have been canceled until further notice and groups of more than ten will be prohibited.
Continuing to be closed:
- Food court
- Children’s play area
- All seating areas in the mall
- Drinking fountains
Related: Gyms and Exercise Facilities Allowed to Reopen May 1
Mall Response to COVID-19:
- Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
- Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
- Encourage retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
- Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security, and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare provider.
- Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.
Advertisement