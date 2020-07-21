coolsprings galleria drive in movie night

CoolSprings Galleria has partnered with Banilla Movies to present three drive-in movies on Sunday, August 16.

The parking lot behind Dillard’s and the Belk’s Men’s store will be the location for the drive-in movie.

Showings for August 16 are:

7pm –  Shrek 2
9pm –  Shark Tale
11:25pm –  The Sandlot

Ticket prices begin at $35 per car for general admission and $50 for VIP, which offers the best viewing location, easy exit after the show, and free popcorn.

Curbside snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite here. 


