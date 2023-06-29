CoolSprings Galleria to Hold Grand Opening for Perfumania

CoolSprings Galleria is excited to announce that Perfumania, an authentic fragrance store, will open on the upper level between Aeropostale and Tilly’s on Friday, June 30th! For the first 5 days, June 30 – July 4, Perfumania is hosting its Grand Opening, with specials like Free Sample Packs to the first 100 shoppers each day, Buy One, Get One 50% off select items, and Free Gift with Purchase.

That’s not all. Perfumania has partnered with CoolSprings Galleria to give away $1,500 in gift cards, with the grand prize winner receiving a $500 Perfumania gift card and 10 secondary winners receiving a $100 gift card! For shoppers to enter for a chance to win, they only have to text the keyword PERFUME to 615.823.2660. You can find more details about the giveaway here.

“We are thrilled to bring our latest Perfumania store to the shoppers of Franklin and the Greater Nashville area. In addition to offering over 1,000 well-known brands of authentic fragrances, we continue to introduce new, exclusive fragrances to the market, appealing to the Fragrance Aficionado, who prefers to lead rather than follow. Our fragrance experts ensure that our customers find the perfect scent,” says Dennis Bowerman, Vice President of Merchandising.

Perfumania has been the go-to source of discounted authentic fragrances since 1980 with over 100 stores nationwide. Their fragrance consultants provide personalized service and expert advice about today’s most popular, classic, and hard-to-find fragrances. Their immense selection of high-quality products offered at substantial savings allow them to meet the needs of today’s fashion-conscious, value-oriented customers. As many large retailers pivot to online stores, Perfumania’s growth in their brick-and-mortar division is a testament that excellence in customer service, product knowledge and product value continue to prevail. Visit Perfumania on its website here to learn more.