CoolSprings Galleria Spring Carnival Returns

The carnival has returned to the CoolSprings Galleria at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

Sharing the news via Facebook, the Galleria stated, “Looking for some FUN for the whole family?! The Spring Carnival at CoolSprings Galleria is NOW OPEN, located in the Dillard’s parking lot.”

Two lucky winners will have the opportunity to receive two free tickets. Comment on the CoolSprings Galleria Facebook page your favorite thing about the carnival. Winners will be announced on Monday, April 19th.

The carnival will be at the mall from through Sunday, April 25. Carnival hours are Monday – Friday from 4 – 11pm & Saturday – Sunday from 1pm – 11pm.

You can purchase a wristband for $25 or regular tickets are single $1.25, 20 tickets are $20.