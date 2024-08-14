CoolSprings Galleria: Recent and Upcoming Store Openings

CoolSprings Galleria management announced the addition of several new tenants, including several new national retailers and local and regional operators.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Garage opened on the Upper Level near the Food Court. Garage is a casual clothing brand for young women who are fun and effortlessly sexy. With a spotlight on denim, their everyday basics and ‘gram-worthy trends are made to inspire confidence. Started in Montreal, Garage’s mission is to empower their customers to be confident, authentic and unapologetic in their own style, because fashion is fun and a way to celebrate life.

Stacked Express, located in the Food Court, offers guests a fresh take-out for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Everything is fresh and made to order, and menu items include pancakes with a variety of topping options, house-made biscuits and gravy, eggs, country ham, bacon, Goolsby sausage, hashbrown and grits bowls, smash burgers, BLTs, club sandwiches and more.

MiniSo is located on the Lower Level near the play area and sells specialty lifestyle products and toys. It’s your go-to store for classic collections such as Hello Kitty, Snoopy, Care Bears & more.

99 Boutique is a locally operated and woman-owned boutique offering clothing, gifts, and accessories at affordable prices. Shop this store on the Upper Level near the Food Court.

Squishable, a new-to-market store, is located on the Upper Level next to Forever21. From cuddly corgis to avocados & unicorns, Squishable is making the world a cuter place.

The B-12 Store offers everything you need to maintain your health and wellness. Their certified staff offer consults and all-natural, FDA-approved vitamin injections. Visit this store on the Lower Level next to Pandora.

The Normal Brand, located on the Lower Level across from Apple, is a St. Louis-based brand that crafts comfortable, durable, and versatile men’s and women’s clothing for every day. Founded by brothers in 2015, The Normal Brand is dedicated to elevating your wardrobe through premium, signature fabrics and timeless, casual styles.

96 Kickz, located on the Upper Level next to Foot Locker, offers limited edition designer athletic shoes in new and like new condition. They buy, sell, and trade Jordan’s, Yeezys, Supreme, Bape and more.

COMING SOON – FALL 2024:

Thai Samurai, a modern Thai, Japanese, and Fusion restaurant, is set to open on the exterior of the mall in the former Red Robin building.

Barnes & Noble will open in a storefront on the Lower Level across from Pottery Barn. Barnes & Noble will remain open in their Mallory Lane location, and this smaller store format will feature a more curated selection and create a more intimate and engaging in-store experience that connects with the local community.

Wetzel’s Pretzels will be serving up hand-rolled, baked fresh pretzel items at a kiosk on the Lower Level near the Play Area.

