CoolSprings Galleria Owner Files for Bankruptcy

CBL Properties, the owner of CoolSprings Galleria, announced that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., CBL & Associates Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and certain other related entities have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Houston, TX.

Through this process, all day-to-day operations and business of the Company’s wholly-owned, joint venture, and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL’s customers, tenants, and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”

Lebovitz added, “We have continued negotiations with the lenders under our secured credit facility since the signing of the RSA and expect further discussions in an effort to reach a tri-party consensual agreement between the Company, noteholders and credit facility lenders during the bankruptcy process.”

As of September 30, 2020, CBL had approximately $258.3 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available-for-sale securities. The Company’s cash position, combined with the positive cash flow generated by ongoing operations, is expected to be sufficient to meet CBL’s operational and restructuring needs.

The Company has filed various customary motions with the Court seeking several types of relief to allow CBL to meet necessary obligations and fulfill its duties during the restructuring process, including authority to continue payment of employee wages and benefits, honor certain customer and vendor commitments and otherwise manage its day-to-day operations as usual.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market- dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.