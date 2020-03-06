coolsprings galleria entrance

In the wake of the Tennessee Department of Health detecting a case of coronavirus in Williamson County, CBL Properties (the management company for CoolSprings Galleria) sent a statement to Williamson Source regarding their protocol.

“The health and well-being of our employees, retailers, and customers is a top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in our area, have contacted the local health department and will maintain open lines of communication as the situation evolves. We are working with our service providers to ensure thorough cleaning and sanitizing of high traffic common areas with the appropriate cleaning agents. We have placed hand sanitizer units throughout the property and recommend that employees and customers follow appropriate CDC guidelines.”

CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook. 

