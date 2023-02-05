CoolSprings Galleria is Giving Away $300 Worth of Gift Cards

The CoolSprings Galleria is spreading love by giving away $300 worth of gift cards.

You can take a photo in front of the Love display on the upper level next to Auntie Anne’s, then scan the QR code to enter or text the word Valentine to 615-823-2660.

The mall shared, “Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so we want to spread the love and treat you to $300 in gift cards so you can celebrate with a cute outfit, a gift, and a nice meal – date optional!”

These are the gift cards you will receive.

$100 to Connor’s Steak & Seafood

$100 to Pandora

$50 to Altar’d State

$50 to Edelweiss Boutique

The winner will be notified via text on Feb. 7th, one week before Valentine’s Day, so you have plenty of time to make a reservation & shop!