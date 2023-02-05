CoolSprings Galleria is Giving Away $300 Worth of Gift Cards

By
Donna Vissman
-
CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Donna Vissman

The CoolSprings Galleria is spreading love by giving away $300 worth of gift cards.

You can take a photo in front of the Love display on the upper level next to Auntie Anne’s, then scan the QR code to enter or text the word Valentine to 615-823-2660.

The mall shared, “Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so we want to spread the love and treat you to $300 in gift cards so you can celebrate with a cute outfit, a gift, and a nice meal – date optional!”

These are the gift cards you will receive.

  • $100 to Connor’s Steak & Seafood
  • $100 to Pandora
  • $50 to Altar’d State
  • $50 to Edelweiss Boutique

The winner will be notified via text on Feb. 7th, one week before Valentine’s Day, so you have plenty of time to make a reservation & shop!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: February 5, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here