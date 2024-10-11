Photos: CoolSprings Galleria Hosts the More than Pink Walk

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

On Saturday, October 5, CoolSprings Galleria hosted the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk.

The community gathered to celebrate the power of community as attendees walked around the mall, joining together in hope, in strength, and in remembrance of those we have lost.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Susan G. Komen’s largest fundraising event series, evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018. Each year, they host over 100,000 participants at its 40+ in-person (and one virtual) walks across the U.S. Since the first Walk in 2018, participants have raised more than $60 million dollars and continue to be a part of a community committed to our vision of a world without breast cancer.

With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities – including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer – the Walk provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways. It allows us to focus on sharing our passion, sharing our stories and connecting with others, all while fundraising to support life-saving programs and research.

Take a look at photos from the event.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
