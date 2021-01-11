CoolSprings Galleria Giving Away Girls Night In Package

CoolSprings Galleria has created a giveaway that has all of the things for a perfect Girls Night In this winter.
Inside the box, valued at over $200, you will find the following
- Fleece Joggers from Offline by Aerie
- Leopard Satin Pillowcase, Scrunchie & Sleep Mask set from Hollie Ray Boutique
- Blush Pink Cozy Fuzzy Socks from Altar’d State
- Wine Tumblr from Dry Goods
- Bath Bomb & Candle from Francesca’s
- Mini Nail Polish & Face Masks from Sephora
- $50 Gift Card to The Cheesecake Factory
Here’s how to enter. Text GNI to 444-222 then text YES between January 4, 2021, and January 24, 2021. Four winners will be randomly drawn and notified on January 25, 2021.