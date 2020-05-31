



CoolSprings Galleria is closed Sunday, May 31

Via Facebook, the mall announced, “In light of current unrest and in an abundance of caution, CoolSprings Galleria is closed today. Check our social media channels or our website for the most up-to-date hours and information.”

Earlier today, The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills Mall announced they would be closed for the day.

WeGo Public Transportation has suspended service to Opry Mills Mall per Twitter.

Effective today, service has been temporarily suspended to the Opry Mills stop along 34 Opry Mills per the mall’s request. We will resume service as quickly as possible. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) May 31, 2020



