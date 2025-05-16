CoolSprings Galleria Carnival Returns this Weekend

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria now through May 18th.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated,”It’s Spring Carnival time! Join us for all your favorite fair food, rides & games! It’s FUN for the whole family!”

Heading out to the carnival? Here’s what you need to know.

Hours:

Wednesday – Thursday: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Saturday: 1:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Cost – Wristbands are $30

Location – CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.

