CoolSprings Galleria Cancels Trick-or-Treat Event

CoolSprings Galleria has canceled their annual trick-or-treat event inside the mall.

Via Instagram, they shared, “I know, we’re sad too! While we will miss seeing your costumes in person, we have decided not to host our trick-or-treat event this year. Keeping our customers and retailers healthy is our number one priority, and given the nature of this event, we do not feel we can provide the experience you’ve come to know and love while still following social distancing and other mass gathering guidelines. Thank you for understanding.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidance on how to safely participate in Halloween and other fall celebrations.

• Lower risk: Pumpkin carving at home or outside at a distance from others; virtual costume contest; or a scavenger hunt in or around your home rather than going house-to-house.

• Moderate risk: Leaving grab-and-go goodie bags outside for trick-or-treaters; having a small, outdoor and socially distant costume parade; or visiting a one-way, socially distant haunted forest with masks (greater distance is advised “if screaming will likely occur”).

• Highest risk: Traditional trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties or haunted houses.

Via Facebook, the City of Brentwood has noted that since Halloween is not an official city holiday, the city will not issue or regulate directions for the day. No other official word has been released from surrounding cities.