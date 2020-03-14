Due to a rising concern of coronavirus (COVID-19), CoolSprings Galleria has canceled all upcoming events, including Easter Bunny photos.
The health and well-being of the community we serve, our customers, employees, and retail partners is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and based on guidelines for public meetings and events from the CDC and other governmental agencies, we have made the decision to cancel or postpone all planned events, which includes our seasonal Easter Bunny photo program.
We will continue to monitor updates from the CDC as well as local health officials and government agencies and will resume our event schedule as soon as it is appropriate.
