Last week, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify two Felony Evading suspects who eluded police in a white Toyota Tacoma on November 18, in Cool Springs.

Tips poured in and 23-year-old Jordan Gerber, of Shelbyville, is now behind bars in Bedford County, awaiting forthcoming charges in Franklin. The male in the photo has also been identified. Franklin Police want to the many engaged citizens who called in to share information on this case.

