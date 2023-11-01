Cookie Fix Opens First TN Location in Franklin

A new southern bakery is now open in Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies).

The Alabama-based Cookie Fix opened its first storefront in Tennessee on Halloween, October 31, offering sweet treats to the community. Amy Jason, the creator of the Southern cookie company, welcomed friends and family to her bakery after bringing her homemade desserts to PTA meetings and gatherings in Homewood, Alabama.

On social media, the Franklin location shared, “Hi, I’m Sara Hardenbergh! My husband, David, and I are so excited to open the newest Cookie Fix location! We are Auburn Univeristy Alumni and have always been frequent visitors of Cookie Fix in Birmingham. Originally from Alabama, we moved to Franklin and have lived here for two years. Since the beginning I always dreamed of bringing Cookie Fix to Franklin. I know it will be the perfect addition to our sweet town! My favorite flavor is the Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Cookie and I can’t wait to share it, and all the other amazing cookies with the people of Franklin!”

Until now, the company offered shipping of its cookie dough so you could bake fresh cookies at home. According to its website, over 60 varieties of cookies rotate on the menu. The cookie calendar shows the local offerings of each store, from the traditional chocolate chip cookie to the lemon tea cake.

The cookie store will be open Monday- Friday, 10 am -5:30 pm, and Saturday, 11 am – 5:30 pm. Find the latest updates here.