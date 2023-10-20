Cookie Co. Launches New Catering Menu with the Nation’s First Cookie Pie

Cookie Co. , an emerging franchise brand providing delectable cookies, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new and expanded catering options. With a commitment to delighting taste buds and creating memorable culinary experiences, the company is excited to bring that to the masses.

The new catering menu is available at all locations and will cater to a wide range of events and occasions, from corporate gatherings and weddings to birthdays and special celebrations. Cookie Co. has designed new celebration cookies and cookie pies for all types of events. The first ever cookie pie creations come in five flavors which include chocolate chip, double chocolate, peanut butter, sea salt caramel, and birthday cake.

Our new catering offerings will also be available on ezCater, the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With ezCater’s best-in-class online ordering marketplace, Cookie Co. can now reach more workplaces looking for a midday treat.

Cookie Co. expansion into catering services is a natural progression as the company continues to grow and meet the demands of its loyal customers. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, Cookie Co.’s catering services will be ready to make each event unforgettable. Cookie Co. takes pride in only using the finest and freshest ingredients in their recipes which is reflected in taste and presentation in their creations.

Cookie Co. has 20+ locations currently open in the U.S. and is projected to open several more this year. The brand plans to open 100 new franchise locations in the next two years. Cookie Co. is franchising in the U.S. and Canada, please visit their website for franchise opportunities by clicking here .

Source: Restaurant News

