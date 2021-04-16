Convicted Felon, Out on Bond, Wanted by Franklin Police

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Rantoyrea Ezell, of Nashville.

She’s a convicted felon, out on bond, now wanted for shoplifting, drug possession, and possession of burglary tools. Call Crime Stoppers if you know where police can find her.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip