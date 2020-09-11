Control From Start To Finish in Centennial vs Siegel Matchup

The Centennial Cougars enter week 4 looking to turn things around. They are 0-3 and hosting the Siegel Stars. Centennial will try to use their momentum from last week and carry it over to this game as they scored twice in the final quarter of play against Independence.

Centennial struck first with a touchdown pass to take an early 7-0 lead. Centennial would add another touchdown to take a 14 point lead. That would be how the first half ended with Centennial up 14-0.

The next score would not come until the fourth quarter when Centennial would add a field goal to go up 17-0. Siegel would not go quietly though as they would score a touchdown to make it 17-7.

Centennial would put out all chances of a comeback with a late fourth quarter touchdown to go up 24-7.

The Cougars fought hard and defended their home turf tonight as they took down the Siegel Stars. They earn their first win on the season tonight.

Check out the live scoreboard at: