Contour Airlines Announces Nonstop Service from Nashville to Greenville-Spartanburg

Contour Airlines will offer new service from Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) beginning November 17, 2021. Contour Airlines will offer the only nonstop flights from Music City to South Carolina’s Upstate region. With the addition of Greenville-Spartanburg to its network, the carrier will serve four destinations nonstop from Nashville.

The new service will operate five times each week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour will utilize 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft configured with a minimum of 36 inches of seat pitch in every row, equivalent to the legroom in first class on most domestic flights. Contour has no middle seats on its aircraft, allowing for more space between passengers. Tickets for these flights can be purchased now at www.contourairlines.com.

“We are thrilled to introduce Contour service to South Carolina,” said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour. “I know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop air service. The ability to replace all day drives with an hour-long flight will enhance productivity for business travelers and give leisure travelers additional time to enjoy all that South Carolina’s beautiful Upstate region has to offer.”

“This new non-stop service is outstanding news for two great cities and two great airports. We sincerely appreciate Contour’s continued commitment to our region and to our business and leisure travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport.

“Service to Greenville-Spartanburg provides another option for those traveling to South Carolina to explore the business sector and visit the award-winning cultural and entertainment offerings that Greenville is known for. I’m confident that I will personally be using this service to visit family, friends, and business associates in South Carolina.”

About Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines is the scheduled service brand of Corporate Flight Management Inc. d/b/a Contour Aviation, one of the country’s leading aviation services companies. Founded in 1982, the carrier offers a premium, low-fare airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag as well as snack and beverage service. Contour operates a growing fleet of Embraer regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour’s web site at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies.

About Nashville International Airport®

As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA® is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®, ®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.

About Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is served by seven major airlines offering convenient daily flights to destinations across the U.S. In 2020, GSP was recognized as the Best Airport in North America in the 2-5 million passenger category by its customers and Airports Council International. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including flights regularly flown to and from Europe and points across the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.